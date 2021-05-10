PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Portland Police Bureau and Crime Stoppers of Oregon are asking for the public’s help to identify the suspects involved in a Southeast Portland burglary.
On Wednesday, officers responded to a report of a burglary at an apartment building in the 1400 block of Southeast Pardee Street. The victim told police that two unknown suspects had used a vehicle to push open a garage gate, entered the building’s lobby and stole four art pieces valued in the thousands of dollars by the artist Kayla Silber.
Surveillance video shows the suspect vehicle that appears to be a Volkswagen Tiguan and the two suspects who appear to be a man and a women. The woman is seen wearing blue jeans, tan boots, and a blue hoody. The man is wearing a maroon and black athletic suit and a black mask.
Crime Stoppers of Oregon offers cash rewards of up to $2,500 cash for information leading to an arrest in any unsolved felony crime, and tipsters can remain anonymous.
Anyone wishing to submit a secure and anonymous tip regarding any unsolved felony crime should visit www.crimestoppersoforegon.com or visit the App Store and download P3 Tips for your smartphone or tablet.
Dude's not wearing any head covering? Both look pretty distinctive, along with the car that is associated with them, and I'm guessing concerning the crowd they run with, someone's gonna turn 'em in for the $2,500 reward. On top of that, how can you sell stolen artwork from a famous artist? Who buys stolen artwork, and for how much? Four pieces..you're lucky to get $500 apiece. Incredibly stupid. Hope they get caught and both of 'em go away for a couple of years.
