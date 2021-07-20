PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Authorities are asking for the public’s help in solving who pulled the trigger in downtown Portland early Saturday morning, killing a young woman and injuring several other people.

The Portland Police Bureau has partnered with Crime Stoppers of Oregon to seek information from anyone who knows more about the deadly shooting that happened in the 300 block of Southwest 3rd Avenue. Seven people were shot and one of the victims died. Makayla Maree Harris was only 18 years old. Her family has set up a GoFundMe for funeral expenses.

PPB detectives believe “numerous people” left the shooting scene without speaking to officers. PPB said some of those witnesses may have information that could help solve Harris’ death. Crime Stoppers of Oregon is offering a cash reward up to $2,500 for information that leads to an arrest in the case.

Tips must be reported to Crime Stoppers and can be submitted anonymously online or on the P3 Tips via smart phone or tablet.