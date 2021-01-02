PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – The Portland Police Bureau and Portland Fire and Rescue, in partnership with Crime Stoppers of Oregon, asks for information regarding an arson investigation at a Northwest Portland synagogue.
On Wednesday, Portland Fire and Rescue extinguished a fire at the Congregation Beth Israel located in the 1900 block of Northwest Flanders Street that was later determined to be intentionally set.
Investigators have not determined if the incident is related to anti-Semitic or any other bias-related activity. However, they did say it is concerning that a fire might have been intentionally set near a place of worship.
Crime Stoppers of Oregon is offering a reward for information that leads to an arrest in this case. Tipsters can remain anonymous. Submit secure and anonymous tips at www.p3tips.com/823 or call 503-823-4357.
