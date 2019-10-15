PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – The Portland Police Bureau in partnership with Crime Stoppers of Oregon is offering a reward for information leading to an arrest in Sean Kealiher’s death.
Kealiher, 23, died in connection with a shooting and SUV crash in northeast Portland last week, according to law enforcement.
Police early Saturday responded to Northeast 8th Avenue and Davis Street and found an SUV crashed into the side of a commercial building with no one around. Police said there was evidence of gunfire into the SUV.
Kealiher, of Portland, was critically injured in the case and taken to an area hospital by friends in a private vehicle, where he was later pronounced dead, according to law enforcement.
Kealiher died due to blunt force trauma and the manner of death was ruled a homicide, the Multnomah County Medical Examiner’s Office says.
Crime Stoppers of Oregon offers cash rewards of up to $2,500 cash for information that leads to an arrest in any unsolved felony crime. Tips can be submitted at 503-823-4357 or online here. They can also be submitted anonymously through the P3 Tips app.
