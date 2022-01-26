PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) – The Portland Police Bureau, along with Crime Stoppers of Oregon, are seeking help in solving the New Year’s Day double murder of a Portland man and his nephew.

PPB officers were first dispatched Jan. 1 at 1:47 a.m. to the 4400 block of Northeast 131st Place on a report of a shooting. When officers arrived, they found three gunshot victims. One had died at the scene and a second died after being taken to the hospital. The third victim survived their injuries.

The victims who died were later identified as Andre Foster, 43, and his nephew, Quayan Foster, 21, both of Portland.

Following a standard autopsy by the Oregon State Medical Examiner’s Office, it was confirmed both deaths were a result of gunshot wounds. No suspects have been located at this time, according to the PPB.

Crime Stoppers of Oregon are offering anyone with information leading to an arrest $2,500.

Anyone wishing to submit a secure and anonymous tip regarding any unsolved felony crime should visit the Crime Stoppers of Oregon website.