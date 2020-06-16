Reward offered for information on Vancouver mom last seen with man found dead on rural road

VANCOUVER, WA (KPTV) – Crime Stoppers of Oregon in partnership with Vancouver police is offering a reward for help finding a mother last seen in February 2018.
Ashanti Conde, 29, was last seen by family on Feb. 18, 2018, according to investigators.
She was spotted three day later when she left a home in Washougal. She left the home in a Cadillac sedan with Michael Conley, of Vancouver, an acquaintance, according to police. Conley was later found dead.
“All communications from Ashanti either in person or through her social media accounts ceased on Feb. 22, 2018,” according to Crime Stoppers of Oregon.
Conley’s remains were found on March 9 that year near a dirt road above the snow line northeast of Dougan Falls. The Cadillac was abandoned over a mile away from where his remains were found, investigators said. The medical examiner found no signs of foul play. Investigators said the vehicle appeared to have been disabled in deep mud and snow.
“Subsequent searches of the area by law enforcement and search and rescue volunteers failed to reveal any sign of Ashanti,” Crime Stoppers of Oregon said.
Conde stands around 5-feet-3-inches tall, weighs approximately 125 pounds, and has black hair and green eyes. She is a mother to four kids, law enforcement said.
Crime Stoppers of Oregon offers cash rewards of up to $2,500 cash for information, reported to Crime Stoppers, that leads to an arrest in any unsolved felony crime. Tips can remain anonymous and can be submitted in online here or on the phone at 503-823-4357.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
