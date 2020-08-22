PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Portland police area asking for help identifying multiple suspects involved in a downtown Portland assault investigation.
On August 17, 2020, a group of individuals chased a man from a nearby protest to the area of Southwest 4th Avenue and Southwest Taylor Street, police said. Once in the area the group threatened, assaulted and robbed a woman.
Police said some of the members of the group were also involved in an assault involving another woman and a man that ended in serious injuries.
A person filming in the area recorded much of this activity and posted it to YouTube.
Crime Stoppers of Oregon is offering up to $2,500 reward for information that leads to an arrest. Tipsters can remain anonymous.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.