GRESHAM, OR (KPTV) – Police and Crime Stoppers of Oregon are asking for help five years after a man was shot and killed inside a Gresham home.
Crime Stoppers of Oregon is offering a cash reward of up to $2,500 for information that leads to an arrest in the death of 25-year-old Erick Austin Carnegie. Investigators say Carnegie was shot and killed on May 11, 2015 in the 1800 block of Northwest 7th Place in Gresham.
Police responded to the home around 11:20 p.m. that night after a witness called 911 to report a shooting. A witness told police that while Carnegie was walking up to the front door of the home, two people approached him from behind and forced him inside, where there was a medical marijuana growing operation.
During the incident, Carnegie was shot and killed, according to police.
Both suspects after the shooting ran to a vehicle nearby and drove away. Detectives believe the suspects may have been in the neighborhood for some time before the shooting and provided the following descriptions of them:
- A black man in his mid-20s, light-skinned, 6'0" tall, skinny build, wearing a dark-colored hoody, bandana covering his face, and black shoes. This suspect was armed with a handgun.
- A black man of unknown age, dark-skinned, 5'8" tall, 160 to 170 pounds, goatee, 2" Afro, wearing a burgundy sweatshirt. This suspect was armed with a Taser.
Submit secure and anonymous tips at www.p3tips.com/823 or call 503-823-4357. Tipsters can remain anonymous.
