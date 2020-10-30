PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - The Portland Police Bureau and Crime Stoppers of Oregon are asking for the public's help to solve a double murder that occurred six years ago.
On Oct. 30, 2014, the bodies of Jerry and Helen Ephrem, both 65, were found inside a home in the 600 block of Northeast 114th Avenue.
Police said the couple died due to homicidal violence.
Investigators do not have any suspect information or a motive for the killings.
Crime Stoppers offers cash rewards of up to $2,500 cash for information, reported to Crime Stoppers, that leads to an arrest in any unsolved felony crime. Tipsters can remain anonymous.
Submit secure and anonymous tips at www.p3tips.com/823 or call 503-823-4357.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(2) comments
No motive? How 'bout a botched burglary or robbery attempt, or perhaps a life insurance policy or an inheritance? Or maybe one or both had info on someone and threatened to expose them? I'm pretty sure it's one of those three motivations.
They better solve it quickly before Hardesty defunds the police.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.