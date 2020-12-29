PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - A reward is being offered for information that leads to an arrest after a 53-year-old woman was shot and killed in north Portland earlier this month.
On Dec. 17, just before 7 p.m., officer were called out to a shooting near North Vancouver Avenue and North Stanton Street.
Police said Kelley Marie Smith, 53, was found dead at the scene.
The Oregon State Medical Examiner determined that Smith died from a gunshot wound and ruled her death a homicide.
No suspect information has been released at this time.
Crime Stoppers of Oregon offers cash rewards of up to $2,500 cash for information, reported to Crime Stoppers, that leads to an arrest in any unsolved felony crime.
Submit secure and anonymous tips at www.p3tips.com/823 or call 503-823-4357.
