PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - A reward is being offered for information that leads to an arrest in a deadly assault that occurred earlier this month in northeast Portland.
Gus Dino Komas, 50, died at an area hospital on Sept. 1 after he was found unconscious at around 4:30 a.m. on Northeast Ivy Street, west of Northeast Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard, near the Chevron gas station.
The Oregon State Medical Examiner's Office determined the manner of death to be homicide.
Police said detectives believe Komas was assaulted based on the investigation.
After his death, police released additional photos of Komas in hope that they will help potential witnesses recall information that could be helpful to investigators.
Police have not identified a suspect.
According to family members, Komas had wanted to grow his hair out, and in lieu of doing that, he would often wear a long, gray deadlocked hairpiece. One of the additional photos released shows this hairpiece, which could give Komas a different appearance, according to police.
Crime Stoppers of Oregon offers cash rewards of up to $2,500 cash for information, reported to Crime Stoppers, that leads to an arrest in any unsolved felony crime.
Submit secure and anonymous tips at www.p3tips.com/823 or call 503-823-4357.
