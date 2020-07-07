PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - The Portland Police Bureau and Crime Stoppers of Oregon are asking for the public's help to solve a deadly shooting that occurred in northeast Portland last month.
On June 18, at around 11:49 p.m., officers responded to the reports of shots fired in the 6700 block of Northeast Killingsworth Street.
Officers arrived to the scene and located two people suffering from gunshot wounds.
Evelin Navarro Barajas, 23, was pronounced dead at the scene. The second victim, a man who has not been identified, was transported to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Barajas’ manner and cause of death have been determined to be homicidal violence by gunshot wound.
No suspect information has been released.
Crime Stoppers of Oregon offers cash rewards of up to $2,500 cash for information, reported to Crime Stoppers, that leads to an arrest in any unsolved felony crime.
Submit secure and anonymous tips at www.p3tips.com/823 or call 503-823-4357.
Beautiful woman..with a man. Well, the first thought is..who is the man? Who was he to the victim? Were they in a relationship? Was he married or in a relationship with someone else? Was she? If robbery was not a motive, then does it appear one or both were targeted, rather than it being random? This one has the makings of jealousy being the motive.
