PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Crime Stoppers of Oregon, along with the Portland Police Bureau, is hoping the public can help solve a deadly shooting that occurred in December 2019.
On Dec. 11, 2019, officers responded to the area of Northeast Garfield Avenue and Northeast Fremont Street at around 9:18 p.m. on the report of a shooting.
Quincy Gill, 39, was found at the scene suffering from a gunshot wound. Despite lifesaving efforts, Gill died at the scene.
The Oregon State Medical Examiner's Office determined the cause of death was homicide.
Police said there is no suspect information in this case.
Crime Stoppers offers cash rewards of up to $2,500 cash for information, reported to Crime Stoppers, that leads to an arrest in any unsolved felony crime. Tipsters can remain anonymous.
Submit secure and anonymous tips at www.p3tips.com/823 or call 503-823-4357.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.