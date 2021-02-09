Ian Alexander Phillips

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - A reward is being offered for information that leads to an arrest after a 35-year-old man was killed in shooting last year in the Hazelwood neighborhood.

On Nov. 23, 2020, officers were called out just before 1:30 a.m. to the report of a person down in the 200 block of Northeast 122nd Avenue.

Officers arrived to the scene and found Ian Alexander Phillips suffering from a gunshot wound. He was later pronounced dead.

The Oregon State Medical Examiner ruled Phillips' death a homicide.

No further details about the investigation have been released by police.

Crime Stoppers of Oregon offers cash rewards of up to $2,500 cash for information, reported to Crime Stoppers, that leads to an arrest in any unsolved felony crime.

Submit secure and anonymous tips at www.p3tips.com/823 or call 503-823-4357.

[beam]If they really want to catch the perpetrator the police need to offer a bigger reward, and give the person a new identity, and federal protection for the rest of the identifiers life.

