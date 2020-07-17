PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - The Portland Police Bureau and Crime Stoppers of Oregon are asking for help solving a deadly shooting that occurred in southeast Portland last week.
On July 10, at around 9:09 p.m., officers responded to the report of a shooting with a person down in the 13600 block of Southeast Powell Boulevard.
Officers arrived and located 19-year-old Julian Heredia dead at the scene.
The Medical Examiner determined the Heredia died of a gunshot wound and the death was ruled a homicide.
No suspect information has been released at this time.
Crime Stoppers of Oregon offers cash rewards of up to $2,500 cash for information, reported to Crime Stoppers, that leads to an arrest in any unsolved felony crime.
Submit secure and anonymous tips at www.p3tips.com/823 or call 503-823-4357.
