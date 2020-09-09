WILSONVILLE, OR (KPTV) - The Clackamas County Sheriff's Office and Crime Stoppers of Oregon are asking for the public's help to solve a deadly hit-and-run that occurred in July.
Shortly after midnight on July 12, deputies found Kristi L. Dumont, 38, of Hubbard, severely injured in area of Southwest Town Center Loop West and Southwest Wilsonville Road.
Dumont was taken to an area hospital, where she died as a result of her injuries. Dumont's injuries were described by investigators as "blunt force trauma."
Following an autopsy, investigators believe Dumont's death may have been caused by a hit-and-run crash.
Investigators are asking anyone who saw suspicious vehicle activity between 10 p.m. on July 11 and 12:30 a.m. on July 12 in the area of SW Town Center Loop West and SW Wilsonville Road, on the south side, to reach out to them.
Anyone with information is urged to contact the sheriff's office tip line at 503-723-4949 or by using the online email form at www.clackamas.us/sheriff/tip. Please reference case number 20-014489.
Crime Stoppers of Oregon offers cash rewards of up to $2,500 cash for information, reported to Crime Stoppers, that leads to an arrest in any unsolved felony crime.
Submit secure and anonymous tips at www.p3tips.com/823 or call 503-823-4357.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.