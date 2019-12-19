SALEM, OR (KPTV) - A mother of two was shot and killed outside a Salem bar in August, and now a reward is being offered for information that leads to an arrest in the case.
On Aug. 18, at around 1:30 a.m., officers responded to reports of shots fired in the parking lot of Pine Street Pub, located at 460 Pine Street Northeast.
Officers arrived and found a man and woman who had been shot. The victims were given first aid and taken to the hospital.
The 37-year-old man survived. However, 40-year-old Jennifer Anne Black died from her injuries.
Black was a mom to two kids, and as family and friends told FOX 12, energetic and always smiling.
Police said there is no suspect information at this time.
Crime Stoppers of Oregon offers cash rewards of up to $2,500 cash for information, reported to Crime Stoppers, that leads to an arrest in any unsolved felony crime.
Submit secure and anonymous tips at www.p3tips.com/823 or call 503-823-4357.
