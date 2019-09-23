PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - The Portland Police Bureau, along with Crime Stoppers of Oregon, is asking for the public's help in solving a deadly shooting that occurred in 2015.
Stephen Dwayne McCorvey Jr., 30, was shot and killed near Northeast 15th Avenue and Buffalo Street on the night of Sept. 23, 2015.
Officers responded to the area at around 8:34 p.m. and found a vehicle occupied with two gunshot victims.
A 41-year-old woman was taken to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
McCorvey was pronounced dead at the scene.
There is no suspect information, according to police.
Crime Stoppers of Oregon offers cash rewards of up to $2,500 cash for information, reported to Crime Stoppers, that leads to an arrest in any unsolved felony crime.
Submit secure and anonymous tips at www.p3tips.com/823 or call 503-823-4357.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.