PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – The Portland Police Bureau in partnership with Crime Stoppers of Oregon is offering a reward for information that leads to an arrest in the shooting death of a man in north Portland.
Armond Ramoan Harper, 42, of Portland, died at a Portland hospital after he was shot near North Rosa Parks Way and North Albina Avenue last year.
Medical personnel the morning of Oct. 19, 2018 rushed Harper to the hospital by ambulance. They say he had life-threatening injuries and died at the hospital early the next day.
Witnesses described the suspect in the shooting as a black man in his 20s with a medium build, according to police. They told law enforcement the man was wearing gray or black clothing and ran out of the area northbound on North Mississippi Avenue.
Crime Stoppers of Oregon offers cash rewards of up to $2,500 cash for information that leads to an arrest in any unsolved felony crime. Tipsters can remain anonymous and can report information online at https://www.p3tips.com/823 or by calling 503-823-4357.
