PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - The Portland Police Bureau and Crime Stoppers of Oregon are asking for the public's help to determined who killed a 40-year-old man last year.
On Oct. 23, 2020, at about 10:40 p.m., Portland Fire & Rescue crews were called to a car fire in the area of Northeast 148th Avenue and San Rafael Street. After the flames were extinguished, the body of Huarleen Bain was found inside the car.
The Oregon State Medical Examiner's Office determined Bain's death was a homicide. No additional information about the investigation has been released.
Anyone with information about Bain's death or about his activities and whereabouts prior to his death can reach out to Portland police investigators or anonymously to Crime Stoppers. Crime Stoppers of Oregon offers cash rewards of up to $2,500 cash for information, reported to Crime Stoppers, that leads to an arrest in any unsolved felony crime.
To submit an anonymous tip, visit www.crimestoppersoforegon.com.
