PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Crime Stoppers of Oregon, along with the Portland Police Bureau, is offering a reward for information that leads to an arrest in an unsolved murder that happened in northeast Portland last year.
On June 29, 2018, at around 10:46 a.m., Kenneth Lamont Coleman, 44, was found dead in a wooded area behind the Goodwill Store, located at 12250 Northeast Halsey Street.
The Oregon State Medical Examiner's Office conducted an autopsy and determined that Coleman died of homicidal violence.
No arrests have been made and there is no suspect information in this case.
Crime Stoppers offers cash rewards of up to $2,500 for information, reported to Crime Stoppers, that leads to an arrest in any unsolved felony crime. Tipsters can remain anonymous and can report information online at www.p3tips.com/823 or by calling 503-823-4357.
