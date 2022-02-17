PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - The Portland Police Bureau and Crime Stoppers of Oregon are asking for the public's help to solve the shooting death of a 35-year-old man.

On Feb. 2, at about 3:51 p.m., officers were called out to a shooting in the 11900 block of Southeast Stark. Officers arrived to the scene and found Jeff Ramirez dead from a gunshot wound. Another victim was found near Southeast Stark and Southeast 122nd. He was taken to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries.

No suspect or suspects were located at the scene or have been arrested since the shooting happened. Homicide detectives would like to hear from anyone with any information about Ramirez's death.

'He loved life,' family of gun violence victim Jeff Ramirez says PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV)-- Days after a deadly shooting in Southeast Portland that took the life of 35-year-old Jeff Ramirez, his family is givin…

FOX 12 spoke with Ramirez's family last week who said he was a loving person and had recently been hired to work at OHSU.

“He loved his dog," Thomas Smith said. "He got a new job at OHSU and he was excited about that. He was our Hood to Coast partner, running buddy, camping, paddle boarding. He was just a loving person.”

Crime Stoppers offers cash rewards of up to $2,500 for information, reported to Crime Stoppers, that leads to an arrest in any unsolved felony crime. Tipsters can remain anonymous. Anyone who would like to send a tip can do so here.