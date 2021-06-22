PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Portland Police Bureau, in a partnership with Crime Stoppers of Oregon, is asking for help to solve a June 2020 homicide case.

On June 18, 2020, officers responded to the 6700 block of Northeast Killingsworth Street on reports of shots fired in the neighborhood. When they arrived, they found two people who had been shot. A male victim was taken to the hospital with a non-life-threatening injury. The other victim, identified as Evelin Navarro Barajas, 23, died at the scene.

The Medical Examiner’s Office determined her death was homicidal violence by a gunshot wound.

Crime Stoppers of Oregon offers cash rewards of up to $2,500 cash for the information reported to Crime Stoppers, leading to an arrest in any unsolved felony crime, and tipsters can remain anonymous.

Anyone wishing to submit a secure and anonymous tip regarding any unsolved felony crime should visit www.crimestoppersoforegon.com or visit the App Store and download P3 Tips for your smartphone or tablet.