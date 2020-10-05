PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - A reward is being offered for information to solve the deadly shooting of a 22-year-old Portland man.
On July 28, Portland police responded to a reported shooting at the 800 block of Northeast Dekum Street just before 7:30 p.m.
When police arrived to the scene, they found Jordan Lee Louis suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. Medical efforts were made to save Louis' life but were unsuccessful. He died at the scene.
The Oregon State Medical Examiner's Office deemed his death a homicide.
Crime Stoppers of Oregon offers cash rewards of up to $2,500 cash for information, reported to Crime Stoppers, that leads to an arrest in any unsolved felony crime and tipsters can remain anonymous.
Submit secure and anonymous tips at www.p3tips.com/823 or call 503-823-4357.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(2) comments
Since Portland's leaders have told the police not to do their jobs, this may never be solved. A word of advice. Do not go into Portland, especially after dark. The mayor and council will not protect you and don't care if you are assaulted or murdered. That is unless you are a member of BLM, Antifa or the NAACP.
CORRECTION; Do not go into Portland unarmed.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.