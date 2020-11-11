PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Portland Police Bureau in a partnership with Crime Stoppers of Oregon are asking for the public’s help to solve the 2015 death of a 26-year-old man in North Portland’s Eliot Neighborhood.
On November 11, 2015, officers responded to a reported shooting at North Vancouver Avenue and Fargo Street at 3: 16 p.m. When they arrived they found Laray William Seamster suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was taken to the hospital, but died shortly after.
Witnessed told police two younger black men were involved in the shooting and ran away from the area, possibly leaving in a silver vehicle.
Crime Stoppers of Oregon offers cash rewards of up to $2,500 cash for information, reported to Crime Stoppers, that leads to an arrest in any unsolved felony crime.
Submit secure and anonymous tips at www.p3tips.com/823 or call 503-823-4357.
