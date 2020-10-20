WASHOUGAL, OR (KPTV) – Washougal Police Department and Crime Stoppers of Oregon are asking for the public’s help to solve the death of a 71-year-old Washougal woman.
On June 14, Officers responded to a home in the 1900 block of 41st Street around 4:30 p.m.
Police said they found Sadra Ladd dead inside.
The medical examiner determined her death was a homicide.
Crime Stoppers of Oregon offers cash rewards of up to $2,500 cash for information, reported to Crime Stoppers, that leads to an arrest in any unsolved felony crime.
Submit secure and anonymous tips at www.p3tips.com/823 or call 503-823-4357.
No offense, but how the heII are we supposed to help out with so little information? The two stories (click link to other story) says police and medical personnel were called to the home. Called by whom? How did this person know to call? Did they live there? Was it a friend or relative? Did a neighbor hear screaming?
Who were her known acquaintances? What were her habits? Did she owe gambling debts? Was there anything taken from the home? C'mon man..if any of us are gonna win that $2500.00, I'm afraid we're going to have a little more to go on here.
It's like..do you expect us all to drive up there and start snooping around, asking questions, looking for forensic evidence? Ya know..I just love how y'all dangle that $2500.00 knowing none of us have a sniff of ever collecting it. That's just cruel man.
