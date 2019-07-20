PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - FOX 12’s Most Wanted stole a trailer from a Portland job site, leaving a local business owner out thousands of dollars.
Matthew Hatzi is the co-owner of All-Ways on the Level, a home remodeling and repair company.
He’s been on a job on Southwest Corbett Avenue for about a month, and when they left for the day Thursday all was well, but then Friday he got a call from the customer asking if he’d moved his work trailer. He knew immediately someone must have stolen it.
“At first I was very angry and very hurt and now it’s just, I’m so disappointed,” Hatzi said.
The missing trailer is six by twelve, black with silver trim, double door on the back, side door on the right, and a red and blue “Patriot” decal on the front with Oregon plates.
Inside the trailer, he said, are ten sections of brand new scaffolding, crucial to the work he does: “For this project specifically we need the scaffolding so we can reach the third story roof so that we can add siding and windows and everything.”
He said losing it is delaying his projects, taking away time from his family while he’s out looking for it, and it’s put him back about $10,000.
“That is a huge amount of money and being a small business owner, I can’t not pay my employees, I can’t not buy materials for the projects we have going on, so I’ve got a figure out a way to cover this cost,” Hatzi said.
He said he may even have to dip into the college fund he and his wife set up for their two little ones in order to keep the promises he’s made to his customers.
And he’s now offering a $500 reward, no questions asked, for the trailer’s return, as he hopes that someway somehow he gets it back.
