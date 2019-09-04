PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Authorities are asking for the public's help to identify who is responsible for a four-alarm fire that occurred in northeast Portland last week.
The fire started on Aug. 26 in the area of Northeast 85th Avenue and Northeast Siskiyou Street.
Firefighters described it as a large grass fire that started in a field and spread to nearby properties.
The Lumberyard indoor bicycle park was damaged, as well as a boxing gym and another unoccupied gym.
The fire also spread to nearby homes, severely damaging at least one townhome and displacing two families.
Fifty-nine cars and vans at a parking lot were damaged by the fire, as well. The lot is leased by Cascade Auto, who says the fire destroyed tens of thousands of dollars worth of inventory.
Images from above major fire in NE Portland
A major fire burned in NE Portland on Monday. STORY
Portland Fire & Rescue investigators have determined that the fire was intentionally set by an unknown person or persons in the grassy fields by an old driving range.
Investigators are asking for witnesses or anyone with additional information or video connected with the case to come forward and contact Crime Stoppers of Oregon.
Crime Stoppers of Oregon offers cash rewards of up to $2,500 cash for information, reported to Crime Stoppers, that leads to an arrest in any unsolved felony crime.
Submit secure and anonymous tips at www.p3tips.com/823 or call 503-823-4357.
