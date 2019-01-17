PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - A reward is being offered to help solve an arson case involving a former strip club in northeast Portland.
Portland Fire & Rescue responded to a fire at 6210 N.E. Columbia Blvd. at 3:35 a.m. April 2, 2018. Investigators said there had been a previous fire at that location that was also suspected to be arson.
That fire was March 10, 2018. The business was known as Club Playpen.
A person of interest was identified and caught on camera at a nearby convenience store.
The person of interest is described as a white male, wearing dark-colored clothing and a bright safety green jacket. He is believed to frequent the area and rides a bicycle.
Crime Stoppers of Oregon is offering a cash reward up to $2,500 for information that leads to an arrest in this case and tipsters can remain anonymous.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
