Police identify two people shot, killed in N. Portland

Amber Coughtry and Billy Lewnes, photos released by the Portland Police Bureau

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Crime Stoppers of Oregon is offering a reward in the case of two people who were shot and killed in north Portland in September.

Police responded to North Victory Boulevard and North Force Avenue the morning of Sept. 29. Two people were found dead at the scene.

The Oregon State Medical Examiner’s Office ruled that 41-year-old Amber Coughtry and 41-year-old Billy Lewnes both died from gunshot wounds. Both of their deaths were ruled homicides.

Few details have been released by detectives about this investigation, including possible suspect information or a motive.

On Tuesday, Crime Stoppers of Oregon announced a reward up to $2,500 for information that leads to an arrest in this case.

Tips can be submitted to crimestoppersoforegon.com, and tipsters can remain anonymous.

