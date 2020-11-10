PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Crime Stoppers of Oregon is offering a reward in the case of two people who were shot and killed in north Portland in September.
Police responded to North Victory Boulevard and North Force Avenue the morning of Sept. 29. Two people were found dead at the scene.
The Oregon State Medical Examiner’s Office ruled that 41-year-old Amber Coughtry and 41-year-old Billy Lewnes both died from gunshot wounds. Both of their deaths were ruled homicides.
Few details have been released by detectives about this investigation, including possible suspect information or a motive.
On Tuesday, Crime Stoppers of Oregon announced a reward up to $2,500 for information that leads to an arrest in this case.
Tips can be submitted to crimestoppersoforegon.com, and tipsters can remain anonymous.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.