PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Police and Crime Stoppers of Oregon are offering a cash reward for help identifying a suspect in a deadly hit-and-run crash involving a pedestrian.
Law enforcement responded Sept. 15 to the 4500 block of Northeast Portland Highway and found the victim, Cristian Drae Lennon, 27, dead at the scene.
According to investigators, Lennon was hit by a westbound driver while crossing Northeast Portland Highway on foot. The driver did not stop and has not been identified.
Based on evidence recovered at the scene, investigators believe the suspect was driving a maroon 1996 to 1998 Chevrolet Blazer, which now likely has front end damage.
Crime Stoppers of Oregon is offering a cash reward of up to $2,500 for information leading to an arrest in this case.
Submit secure and anonymous tips at www.p3tips.com/823 or call 503-823-4357.
