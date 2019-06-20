PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - The Portland Police Bureau, along with Crime Stoppers of Oregon, is asking for the public's help solving the shooting death of a 27-year-old man.
On June 12, Samuel Fast Buffalo Horse was shot and killed at Broughton Beach.
Police said there was a large gathering of people on the beach before the shooting. A fight occurred and an unknown person fired a gun, striking and killing Fast Buffalo Horse.
The suspect, along with dozens of potential witnesses, fled the area before police arrived.
Homicide detectives are asking for help to identify the suspect and identify key witnesses to the shooting.
Crime Stoppers offers cash rewards of up to $2,500 for information, reported to Crime Stoppers, that leads to an arrest in any unsolved felony crime.
Tipsters can remain anonymous. Submit secure and anonymous tips at www.p3tips.com/823 or call 503-823-4357.
