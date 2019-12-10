PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - A reward is being offered for information that leads to an arrest in a deadly hit-and-run crash that occurred in the Pearl District last month.
Stephanie Diane Marcott, 54, was hit by a driver early in the morning Nov. 11 near Northwest 9th Avenue and Northwest Glisan Street.
Traffic Division investigators believe that Marcott was a passenger in a vehicle and, for unknown reasons, exited the vehicle through the passenger side door and was run over by the vehicle.
Police believe the vehicle is a smaller, white crew cab pickup, unknown make and model, driven by an unknown person.
Crime Stoppers offers cash rewards of up to $2,500 cash for information, reported to Crime Stoppers, that leads to an arrest in any unsolved felony crime.
Submit secure and anonymous tips at www.p3tips.com/823 or call 503-823-4357.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.