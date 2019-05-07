PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - The Portland Police Bureau in partnership with the Crime Stoppers of Oregon is asking for help identifying a suspect they say was involved in two robberies at a Portland convenience store.
The robberies occurred on January 18 and April 17 at the AM/PM store in the 5200 block of North Lombard Street, and authorities are offering a reward for information that leads to an arrest.
In both robberies, the suspect was reported to be armed with a rifle or a shotgun, according to Crime Stoppers of Oregon.
Law enforcement describes the suspect as a black man between the ages of 30 and 49.
They say he has a tattoo on the left side of his neck and has short hair that is balding in the rear.
Crime Stoppers of Oregon offers up to $2,500 in cash for information that leads to an arrest in any unsolved felony case. Tipsters can remain anonymous and can report information online at https://www.p3tips.com/823 or by calling 503-823-4357.
