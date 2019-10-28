GRESHAM, OR (KPTV) - The Gresham Police Department, along with Crime Stoppers of Oregon, is asking for the public's help identifying a man who pepper-sprayed two people and stole dozens of shoes during a burglary last month.
The burglary occurred on Sept. 23 in the 1700 block of Northwest 21st Terrace.
Police said a man entered the occupied home by climbing onto the roof and crawling through an upstairs window. The suspect then found the homeowners hiding in their bedroom and sprayed them with pepper spray.
FOX 12 spoke with one of the homeowners who said they quickly locked the bedroom door and blocked it as the spray filled the room.
"Then my wife ran to the window, opened the window and went to the roof and called 'help, help help,' and I joined her to call help at the top of my voice, but my voice was getting dry because of the pepper spray,” the homeowner said.
The suspect stole Nike apparel and several dozen pairs of new Nike shoes. He then fled the home in a 10-foot U-Haul box truck.
Police said the suspect was described as being between 20 and 30 years old, skinny, and about 6 feet tall.
Police also said the suspect may be trying to sell the stolen Nike shoes.
Crime Stoppers offers cash rewards of up to $2,500 cash for information, reported to Crime Stoppers, that leads to an arrest in any unsolved felony crime.
Submit secure and anonymous tips at www.p3tips.com/823 or call 503-823-4357.
