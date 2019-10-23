PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Portland police, along with Crime Stoppers of Oregon, is asking for the public's help locating a driver involved in a hit-and-run crash last month.
The crash occurred on Sept. 21 at around 2:16 a.m. in the intersection of Northeast 9th Avenue and Northeast Broadway.
Surveillance video shows the unidentified suspect driving a red vehicle northbound on NE 9th when they turned westbound onto NE Broadway and struck a moped rider who was traveling southbound on NE 9th.
The moped rider, a 35-year-old man, suffered serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.
Police said the suspect driver did not stop and has not come forward.
The suspect vehicle is believed to be a red 1996 to 2002 Toyota Camry, and may have front end damage and a smashed windshield.
Stephanie Kilgore told FOX 12 that from her office on NE Broadway and NE 9th, she was a clear view of the intersection and the way people drive in it.
"I'm surprised, frankly, that I don't see more accidents," said Kilgore. "But seeing the clip of that accident, unfortunately, I'm not surprised."
Kilgore said until something is done, she worries there will be more crashes at the intersection.
"It's a very unsafe intersection. I think if there was a turn signal there that would definitely help out," Kilgore said.
Crime Stoppers released surveillance video of the crash and said it may be upsetting to view. It can be viewed here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=uMSBGgmL16U&feature=youtu.be
Crime Stoppers offers cash rewards of up to $2,500 cash for information, reported to Crime Stoppers, that leads to an arrest in any unsolved felony crime.
Submit secure and anonymous tips at www.p3tips.com/823 or call 503-823-4357.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
