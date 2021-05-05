PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Crime Stoppers of Oregon, along with the Portland Police Bureau, are asking for the public's help to identify a hit-and run driver.
The crash occurred on April 11, at about 5:13 p.m., near Northeast 122nd Avenue and Northeast Halsey Street.
Officers arrived to the scene and found Faustino Jurado-Correa, 47, suffering from serious injuries. He was taken to an area hospital. Nearly two weeks after the crash, Jurado-Correa died at the hospital.
Police said a witness reported that a silver pickup truck was turning east on NE Halsey from NE 122nd as Jurado-Correa was crossing NE Halsey in his mobility scooter when he was struck by the driver. The driver did not stop and continued driving east on NE Halsey.
Investigators located the suspect vehicle with a large dent below the rear driver side door, according to police. It was seized as evidence. Police are still searching for the driver, whose identity remains unknown.
Anyone with information about the crash, including the identity of the suspect driver, is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.
Crime Stoppers of Oregon is offering a cash reward up to $2,500 for information, reported to Crime Stoppers, that leads to an arrest.
Anyone wishing to submit a secure and anonymous tip regarding any unsolved felony crime should visit www.crimestoppersoforegon.com.
