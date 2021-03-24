PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Crime Stoppers of Oregon is offering a reward for information that leads to the arrest of an attempted murder suspect after a shooting in north Portland.
The shooting occurred at around 3:15 a.m. March 4 on the 4600 block of North Houghton Street.
Police heard shots in the area and saw a possible suspect run into a nearby garage, leading to a standoff. The suspect was not found after police searched the garage and home.
Marquise Djuan Brazile, 20, was identified as the wanted suspect. He is described as a Black man, 5 feet 9 inches tall and 180 pounds. A warrant has been issued for Brazile’s arrest on charges including first-degree attempted murder, according to investigators.
Crime Stoppers of Oregon is offering a cash reward up to $2,500 for information reported to Crime Stoppers that leads to an arrest, and tipsters can remain anonymous.
Another suspect was arrested in this case. Claud J. Pierce, 20, was arrested on charges including first-degree attempted murder.
