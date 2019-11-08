DOUGLAS COUNTY, OR (KPTV) – Law enforcement is offering a reward for information leading to a criminal conviction after they say a bald eagle was illegally shot in Douglas County.
The eagle was shot Thursday around 9 a.m. on Lower Cow Creek Road near West Fork Cow Creek Road, according to Oregon State Police.
Fish and Wildlife troopers and personnel from Umpqua Wildlife Rescue examined the eagle and confirmed it died from being shot by a firearm. Officials believe the eagle died one or two days before it was reported.
The bald eagle is currently protected by the Bald and Golden Eagle Protection Act and the Migratory Bird Treaty Act.
The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service in conjunction with the TIP program and the Oregon Hunters Association TIP reward fund is offering up to $2,500 for information leading to a criminal conviction of the person(s) responsible for the shooting.
Anyone with information regarding the case is encouraged to contact OSP Senior Trooper Kyle Bachmeier or Senior Trooper Curtis Weaver at 1-800-452-7888 or *OSP.
