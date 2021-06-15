PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - TriMet is offering a reward for information that leads to the arrest of the person who seriously injured a bus driver in a shooting last month.
The shooting occurred on May 22 just after 7 p.m. Police said officers on another call heard gunfire near Northeast 102nd Avenue and Northeast Halsey Street. Officers found a TriMet bus driver with serious injuries after being shot while behind the wheel of a bus. The driver was taken to an area hospital for treatment. Police said passengers were on the bus at the time but there were no other reports of injuries.
Police released a photo on Tuesday of a vehicle of interest but did not provide any further details. Also on Tuesday, TriMet announced it's offering a $2,500 reward for information that leads to an arrest and prosecution of the person responsible.
The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to email crimetips@portlandoregon.gov and reference case number 21-138251.
Crime Stoppers of Oregon offers cash rewards of up to $2,500 cash for information, reported to Crime Stoppers, that leads to an arrest in any unsolved felony crime. Tipsters can remain anonymous. Anyone who would like to submit a tip can do so at www.p3tips.com/823.
