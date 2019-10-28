DOUGLAS COUNTY, OR (KPTV) – Deputies are offering a $1,500 reward for information that leads to the arrest of a wanted man in southern Oregon.
Jason Ryan Taylor, 34, travels between Douglas County and Josephine County, committing crimes and victimizing property owners, according to the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office.
Law enforcement in both counties are familiar with Taylor, who has so far avoided apprehension, the sheriff’s office says.
Taylor currently has active warrants out for his arrest, according to deputies.
Law enforcement in Douglas County and Josephine County have partnered with the U.S. Marshal’s Service to find and arrest Taylor.
According to deputies, Taylor is white, stands approximately 5-feet-9-inches tall, weighs around 150 pounds, and has brown hair and brown eyes. Deputies say Taylor is known to alter his appearance to avoid recognition and capture.
Deputies say people who spot Taylor should not approach him and call should police immediately.
People who harbor or help Taylor may also face criminal penalties, including arrest.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Douglas County Sheriff's Office at 541-440-4471 or dcso.pio@co.douglas.or.us.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.