PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - A reward is being offered for information about a fire in north Portland that led to the death of a 26-year-old woman.
Firefighters responded to the 3900 block of North Albina Avenue at 1:42 a.m. Sept. 1.
Firefighters rescued 26-year-old Sarah Oxenreider, who was trapped inside her apartment. Oxenreider was taken to the hospital with critical injuries. She died Sept. 5, according to police.
Homicide detectives and fire investigators are asking for the public’s help to learn more about the circumstances of the fire that led to Oxenreider’s death.
Crime Stoppers of Oregon offers a cash reward up to $2,500 for information that leads to an arrest in any unsolved crime and tipsters can remain anonymous.
Oxenreider’s mother told FOX 12 in September that her daughter was kind, generous and funny. Her mother said Oxenreider had recently moved from Norman, Oklahoma and was very happy in Portland.
Oxenreider’s mother said her daughter had only lived in the apartment complex for a few weeks.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.