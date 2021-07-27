PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - A deadly shooting that occurred in north Portland 16 years ago remains unsolved, and the Portland Police Bureau and Crime Stoppers of Oregon are asking for the public's help to solve it.

Eyo Nyong, 26, was shot and killed outside a bar, known as J.D. Sports Bar at the time, around 9:50 p.m. on July 27, 2005. Police said Nyong was standing near the parking lot of the bar, located in the 3500 block of North Vancouver Avenue, when witnesses say he was approached by two Black men. Witnesses reported Nyong became engaged in a conversation with the men, and at one point one of the men pulled a gun and fired.

According to police, Nyong was shot in the head and fell to the ground. He was pronounced dead at the scene. The suspects were last seen running northbound on North Vancouver Avenue. Police said left behind his mother, father, and five small children.

+3 Mother praying for justice in 2005 Portland murder; reward offered The mother of a man who was gunned down in north Portland back in 2005 is pleading for answers, and praying for justice.

Back in 2015, Nyong’s mother told FOX 12 that she believed someone out there still has information that can lead to an arrest. "I understand that you were raised not to say anything and you have to keep your mouth closed and I understand the fear," she said of potential witnesses, before addressing the person who pulled the trigger, "I forgave you at the crime scene."

