PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - The Portland Police Bureau and Crime Stoppers of Oregon is asking for the public's help to solve a deadly shooting that occurred one year ago.

On Nov. 27, 2020, at about 2:30 p.m., officers were called out to a shooting at Northwest Glisan Street and Northwest Broadway. Officers arrived to the scene and found 37-year-old Anthony Tyler McNaughton suffering from gunshot wounds. He was taken to an area hospital, where he later died from his injuries.

The Oregon State Medical Examiner ruled McNaughton's death a homicide.

No additional details about the investigation, including suspect information, has been released by police.

Crime Stoppers of Oregon is offering a cash reward of up to $2,500 for information, reported to Crime Stoppers, that leads to an arrest in this case. Tipsters can remain anonymous.

Anyone wishing to submit a secure and anonymous tip should visit www.crimestoppersoforegon.com or visit the App Store and download P3 Tips for your smart phone or tablet.