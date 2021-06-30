PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - The Portland Police Bureau and Crime Stoppers of Oregon is asking for the public's help to solve a deadly shooting that occurred on Rocky Butte.

On Monday, at about 4:30 a.m., officers responded to a report of a shooting on Rocky Butte, in Joseph Wood Hill Park. Police said officers arrived to the scene and found 20-year-old Alexzander J. Hensey dead.

The medical examiner determined Hensey died as a result of gunshot wounds and ruled his death a homicide. The investigation is ongoing, and no additional information has been released at this time.

Hensey's family has set up a GoFundMe account for funeral expenses. Anyone who wishes to contribute can do so by clicking here.