PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - The Portland Police Bureau and Crime Stoppers of Oregon is asking for the public's help to solve a deadly shooting that occurred on Rocky Butte.
On Monday, at about 4:30 a.m., officers responded to a report of a shooting on Rocky Butte, in Joseph Wood Hill Park. Police said officers arrived to the scene and found 20-year-old Alexzander J. Hensey dead.
The medical examiner determined Hensey died as a result of gunshot wounds and ruled his death a homicide. The investigation is ongoing, and no additional information has been released at this time.
PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Portland police has identified the victim in a deadly shooting that oc…
Crime Stoppers of Oregon offers cash rewards of up to $2,500 cash for the information reported to Crime Stoppers, leading to an arrest in any unsolved felony crime. Tipsters can remain anonymous. Anyone wishing to submit a tip should visit www.crimestoppersoforegon.com or visit the App Store and download P3 Tips for your smartphone or tablet.
Hensey's family has set up a GoFundMe account for funeral expenses. Anyone who wishes to contribute can do so by clicking here.
(1) comment
'nother media story with virtually no facts..... what was Andrew doing of RButte at 4:30 AM.... did he get their via Star Trek transporter of his own vehicle.... to be ther at that time he CAME from SOMEWHERE..... this has drugs, gangs, weapons sign ALL OVER IT....again great reporting, just a normal guy getting bnlasted at 4:30 AM on RButte ....(( where BTW LOTS of crime , drugs, assaults DO occur ))
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.