PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - A reward is being offered for information that leads to an arrest after a 40-year-old man was shot and killed in southeast Portland last month.
On May 29, just after 1 a.m., officers were called out to a report of someone shot near Southeast 132nd Avenue and Southeast Center Street. When officers arrived to the scene, they found 40-year-old Darren Lockett suffering from a gunshot wound. Lockett was taken to an area hospital, where he later died.
The medical examiner ruled Lockett's death a homicide. Police have not released any suspect information at this time.
Crime Stoppers of Oregon offers cash rewards of up to $2,500 cash for information, reported to Crime Stoppers, that leads to an arrest in any unsolved felony crime. Tipsters can remain anonymous. Anyone who would like to submit a tip can visit www.crimestoppersoforegon.com.
