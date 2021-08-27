PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - The Portland Police Bureau and Crime Stoppers of Oregon is asking for the public's help to solve a deadly shooting that occurred earlier this month.

On Aug. 7, at about 4:40 p.m., officers responded to the 12800 block of Southeast Holgate Boulevard after a security guard reported finding a man down. Medical personal arrived and pronounced the man, identified as Donavinh Saelee, dead. Evidence of gunfire was found at the scene, according to police.

The Oregon State Medical Examiner's Office determined Saelee died from gunshot wounds and ruled his death a homicide. No additional details have been released by police at this time, and the investigation is ongoing.

Crime Stoppers of Oregon is now offering a $2,500 cash reward for information, reported to Crime Stoppers, that leads to an arrest in this case. Anyone who wishes to submit a secure and anonymous tip about the case can do so at www.crimestoppersoforegon.com or visit the App Store and download P3 Tips for your smart phone or tablet.