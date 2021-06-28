PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - The Portland Police Bureau and Crime Stoppers of Oregon is asking for the public's help to solve a deadly shooting that occurred earlier this month.

On June 19, just before 8 p.m., officers responded to a report of someone shot at North Columbia Way and North Midway Avenue. Officers arrived and found 19-year-old Alexander Douglas Martinson critically wounded. He was taken to an area hospital where he later died.

PPB: One person dies in N. Portland shooting PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – One person died after a shooting in the St. Johns neighborhood on Satu…

Police said the medical examiner determined Martinson died as a result of a gunshot wound and ruled his death a homicide. No suspect information has been released.

Crime Stoppers of Oregon offers cash rewards of up to $2,500 cash for the information reported to Crime Stoppers, leading to an arrest in any unsolved felony crime. Tipsters can remain anonymous. Anyone wishing to submit a tip should visit www.crimestoppersoforegon.com or visit the App Store and download P3 Tips for your smartphone or tablet.