PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - The Portland Police Bureau and Crime Stoppers of Oregon is asking for the public's help to solve a deadly shooting that occurred earlier this month.
On June 19, just before 8 p.m., officers responded to a report of someone shot at North Columbia Way and North Midway Avenue. Officers arrived and found 19-year-old Alexander Douglas Martinson critically wounded. He was taken to an area hospital where he later died.
PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – One person died after a shooting in the St. Johns neighborhood on Satu…
Police said the medical examiner determined Martinson died as a result of a gunshot wound and ruled his death a homicide. No suspect information has been released.
Crime Stoppers of Oregon offers cash rewards of up to $2,500 cash for the information reported to Crime Stoppers, leading to an arrest in any unsolved felony crime. Tipsters can remain anonymous. Anyone wishing to submit a tip should visit www.crimestoppersoforegon.com or visit the App Store and download P3 Tips for your smartphone or tablet.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.