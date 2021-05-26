PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - The Portland Police Bureau and Crime Stoppers of Oregon are asking for the public's help to solve a shooting that left two men dead in February.

Officers were called out to a report of two people shot at Acropolis Steakhouse in the 8300 block of Southeast McLoughlin Boulevard on Feb. 27, just before 11:30 p.m. Officers arrived to the scene and found 39-year-old Williams "Billy" Peters, of Portland, dead.

Victims identified after deadly shooting at SE Portland bar PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Police have identified two men after a deadly shooting at a bar in the…

A second victim, identified as 36-year-old Adam David-Lawrence Arrambide, of La Pine, was taken to an area hospital, where he died the next day.

Police said the suspects left the scene before officers arrived, and no suspect information has been released at this time.

A medical examiner determined both died as a result of a gunshot wound and ruled their deaths as homicide.

Crime Stoppers of Oregon offers cash rewards of up to $2,500 cash for information, reported to Crime Stoppers, that leads to an arrest in any unsolved felony crime. Tipsters can remain anonymous. Anyone would like to submit a tip can do so at www.crimestoppersoforegon.com.