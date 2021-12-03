GRESHAM, Ore. (KPTV) - The Gresham Police Department and Crime Stoppers of Oregon are asking for the public's help to solve the deadly shooting of a 24-year-old man.

On Nov. 28, at about 8:43 p.m., officers were called out to a death investigation at Pat Pfeifer Park, located at 424 Northeast 172nd Avenue. Officers arrived and found Jose Juan Santos-Elias, of Portland, dead.

The Medical Examiner's Officer determined Santos-Elias died from a gunshot wound and ruled his death a homicide.

No suspect information is available, and no further details about the investigation have been released by police.

Crime Stoppers of Oregon is offering a reward of up to $2,500 for information, reported to Crime Stoppers, that leads to an arrest in this case. Tipsters can remain anonymous.

Anyone wishing to submit a secure and anonymous tip should visit www.crimestoppersoforegon.com or visit the App Store and download P3 Tips for your smart phone or tablet.